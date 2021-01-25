Manish Malhotra Shares How He Got Emotional During Varun Dhawan’s Wedding; See Post

Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been receiving several congratulatory messages on their happy union. Amidst all the wishes, designer Manish Malhotra took to his social media to share a beautiful message for Varun Dhawan and stated why he got emotional while attending the latter's wedding. He also shared some lovely pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony.

Talking about his post, Manish Malhotra shared some lovely pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal along with a picture of his with the Coolie No 1 actor. But it was his endearing caption with the post which is simply unmissable. He mentioned how he has been an integral part of the actor's life wherein he has attended Varun's parent's wedding, watched him grow up, styled him for his first film, dressed him as a groom and finally attended his wedding ceremony. Manish mentioned how the entire experience was emotional for him. He also mentioned that the couple looked at each other in a beautiful manner during their varmala ceremony. Take a look at the post.

The designer's caption for Varun Dhawan read as, 'Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. Wish you'll happiness and abundance of laughter together. My dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji's wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you'll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment. Lots of love and blessings always.'

