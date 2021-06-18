Manisha Koirala Roped In For Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Remake Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon: Report

Remakes of South Indian films in Hindi is the current trend at the box office. One of the latest films to get a Hindi remake is Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. According to reports, Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Dhawan will team up for the first time to present the official Hindi remake.

While it is being said that Kartik will be reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for the film, a new report has revealed that the film will also be starring another major Bollywood actress, Manisha Koirala. For the unversed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The film followed Bantu who grew up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn. Currently streaming on Netflix, the streaming platform describes the film as, "After growing up enduring criticism from his father, a young man finds his world shaken upon learning he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son."

A source opened up about the film's details with Bollywood Hungama and said, "Kriti has been finalised to essay Pooja Hegde's part from the original. But the makers were dilly dallying about whom to approach to play Kartik's mother in the film."

The report revealed that Tabu was the initial choice but Kartik has collaborated with Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. "Since she and Kartik have already done a film together (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), they wanted to look out for another actor," the source said and added that the team has zeroed in on Manisha Koirala.

"Manisha will step into Tabu's shoes from the original for the remake. She will be playing the role of Kartik's mother in the film. The team has also locked her modalities and the film is expected to roll on the floors this year itself," the source said.

The makers are yet to reveal more details about the film but currently, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has reportedly been scheduled for a festive release in 2022.