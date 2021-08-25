Manoj Bajpayee Files Criminal Defamation Plea Against Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan

Bollywood
actor
Manoj
Bajpayee
on
Tuesday
filed
a
criminal
defamation
complaint
against
actor
Kamaal
Rashid
Khan
alias
KRK
in
an
Indore
court
for
posting
an
alleged
derogatory
tweet
against
him,
his
lawyer
said.
Bajpayee
filed
the
criminal
complaint
in
the
court
of
judicial
magistrate
first
class
(JMFC)
against
Khan
(46)
under
IPC
section
500
(punishment
for
defamation).
He
urged
the
court
to
register
a
criminal
defamation
case
in
the
matter,
Bajpayee's
lawyer
Paresh
S
Joshi
said
in
a
press
release.
The
tweet
in
question
was
posted
by
Khan
on
July
26
and
it
defamed
the
52-year-old
actor
and
tarnished
his
image
among
his
fans,
Joshi
said.