Manoj Bajpayee Has An Epic Reaction To Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Praising The Family Man 2 Trailer

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2's trailer sent the netizens into a frenzy. However, it seems that the trailer has also found some fans in television's one of the most adored pairs, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Recently the two were seen going gaga over the trailer. Not only this Manoj himself responded to their praising the trailer of his upcoming show.

Talking about the same, Shehnaaz took to her social media handle to praise The Family Man 2 trailer. She suggested to her close friend Sidharth Shukla to watch the trailer once again. Take a look at her tweet.

Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya 👏 @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan ❤️❤️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 24, 2021

Sidharth was quick to respond to the same. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was all praise for Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant in his tweet. He also agreed that they need to watch the trailer together again. Take a look.

Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill , #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj , kya kadak trailer hai! https://t.co/RnF5KUyUU5 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 24, 2021

Last but not the least, much to the happiness of the Sidnaaz fans, Manoj also reacted to the duo hailing his trailer of The Family Man 2. He had an epic response to the same. He added that he will also accompany Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in watching the trailer. Take a look at the actor's tweet.

@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai... main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko 😊 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about The Family Man 2, the trailer of the same received much love from the netizens. South sensation Samantha Akkineni has also joined the star cast of the second season. She will be playing the role of the main antagonist who will be locking horns with Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4, 2021.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, recently the latter conducted a live chat session with her fans on Instagram wherein she was seen promoting Sidharth's upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Shehnaaz urged her fans to watch the show and wished Sidharth good luck for the same. Not only this, but one of the fans also stated in the live session that Shehnaaz looks good with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. To this, she could not help but blush and thank the fan for the compliment. The duo has earlier appeared in music videos like 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona.'