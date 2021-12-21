Manoj Bajpayee On Controversies Around The Family Man 2: I Was Not Afraid But It Pained Me

Actor Manoj Bajpayee who earned a lot of praises for his work in The Family Man 2, spoke about the controversies around the web series and said that he feels some people have a habit of just assuming that there is going to be something that will be offensive to them. Those who are not aware, the Tamil Nadu government had slammed the makers for portraying the Tamil Eelam in a negative light and urged the Centre to ban the show.

When asked if he feels that people in India have become a bit intolerant towards cinema's reflection of society, here's what he said...

He told Times Of India, "Without even watching a frame of it, people just assume that there is going to be something that will be offensive to them. Without caring to see the whole thing, they just chose to go ahead and get into the mode of intimidation. They instill fear in the minds and hearts of creative people. I was not afraid but it pained me."

Bajpayee further asserted, when the series was released, everyone's questions were answered and then everything was alright. However, he also feels that all the controversial discussion about the film was unnecessary, but he is happy that at the end of the day, the naysayers were happy with the content.

"We all are responsible people. We don't make films or series to offend people. We make them tell a story, to entertain. That is our prime objective. I agree though that sometimes our creative interpretations do not match the opinion of a few people. But that doesn't mean that we are here to offend people. At the end of the day, it is just a creative piece. It is up to you to decide if you want to watch it or not. And that is your right," concluded the Satya actor.