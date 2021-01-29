Manoj Bajpayee On Making Smooth Transition From Films To Digital World: The Medium Is No Concern Of Mine

Give actor Manoj Bajpayee any role and he will leave you bewitched with his performance. When it comes to being a versatile actor, Bajpayee has a separate fan base. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Bajpayee was asked how he approaches towards his on-screen characters before commencement of the shoot, he said, "I still have to work very hard."

"Most of the time, my directors are not even aware of my preparation. Also, I feel that directors are eventually looking for the outcome, so let me not burden them with my preparations, rather I should impress them with my performance. No matter how much I talk about these things, it won't amount to anything if I don't perform well. I keep my process and preparation away from everyone and just focus on the character," added the Aligarh actor.

In the same interview, Manoj also spoke about making a smooth transition from films to the digital world, and said that his focus has always been on the performance, and not the format.

"When I was doing theatre, I was working on my performance, the same holds true for television, short films as well as OTT shows. I know that my job is to act; the medium is no concern of mine," asserted Bajpayee.

In the last few days, the debate over censorship for the OTT medium has taken internet by storm. While some netizens feel that censorship should be kept away from OTT platforms, others think opposite.

The Satya actor also shared his take on the entire debate and said, "The day that kind of control will come in, OTT will start losing its sheen because that's exactly what happened with satellite television."

He concluded by saying that if directors and writers will not be allowed to self-regulate their creativity, they won't be able to create great content. The more their creativity will be restricted, the more pathetic the medium will become.

