Manoj Bajpayee On Recovering From COVID-19: Condition Was Worsening

Among many B-town celebrities who got infected with COVID-19, actor Manoj Bajpayee was also one. The actor battled against the deadly virus and has finally recovered from it. Speaking about recovering from COVID-19, Manoj Bajpayee said that the journey is not easy, has been rather painful.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Sonchiriya actor said that he was in the middle of a shoot for Dispatch directed by Kanu Behl, when a few of his team members showed symptoms of COVID-19.

"It's been a tough ride. I got the infection home, I and my wife were down with all the symptoms, which were quite pronounced while protecting our 10-year-old daughter. Our condition was worsening, I must say that we are recovering well," added Bajpayee.

When asked how he spent time during his quarantine period, he said that he watched a few shows and films, as he feels that's the life of an actor.

Speaking about how his daughter dealt with the deadly virus, Bajpayee said, "Our daughter needs a lot of time. Mostly all of us were in separate rooms, communicating from a distance. Now she wants a lot of playtimes, wants us to sit next to her while she does homework, during online classes. We are at a distance definitely. It has been a mixed bag."

With respect to work, Manoj was last seen in ZEE5 Original film Silence... Can You Hear It? alongside Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai. He will next be seen in Family Man 2, which also casts Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Samantha Akkineni in key roles. The show is likely to start streaming this summer on Amazon Prime Video.

