Manoj Bajpayee On Reinventing Himself With Each Film: These New Directors Are Not Easily Impressed

If there's one actor who is well-known for both commercial and unconventional films, he is none other than Manoj Bajpayee. Be it films or web series, give any role to him and he will pass with flying colours. That's his talent! In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Manoj was asked how he is maintaining his individuality, while reinventing himself with each project, here's what the actor said...

"Reinventing and evolution is something you can't stay without. You'll get into complete monotony otherwise. You have to keep throwing yourself into difficult situations, and for that you have to choose projects and directors who will help you by putting you in uncomfortable positions, circumstances, and situations. And that, in turn, will help you reinvent yourself," said the Sonchiriya actor.

He further said that if people want to keep their interest alive, they should lead their life in a way that forces them to be on their toes and to learn new things and new ways of doing them.

"These new directors are not easily impressed; you have to work very, very hard, and I love to be in that situation," asserted the Dial 100 actor.

In the same interview, Manoj also revealed that it's the consistency in his work that keeps him going. "I was focused right from the beginning with all my projects. Whether they succeeded or bombed- nothing ever deterred me from my own path," said Bajpayee.

He concluded by saying that his love for acting is quite massive and that drives him to indulge in the projects and the work that he does.