Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On His Father's Health; 'The Ailments Are All Age-Related'

Recently it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee, 83, was hospitalized in Delhi after he experienced a health scare. The actor who was shooting for a project in Kerala immediately rushed to the Capital to be at his ailing father's side.

A source had informed, "Manoj's father's condition is quite critical. After learning about his father's health, Manoj rushed to Delhi to be by the side of his father and his family. He was shooting for his project in Kerala."

While speaking with Spotboye, Manoj shared an update on his father's health and said that he is suffering from age-related ailments.

The Family Man actor was quoted as saying, "The ailments are all related to old age. He is stable one day unstable the next. We can only wait and watch." As per the report, he also spoke about the final futility of all ambitions and added, "Death is the final truth, the rest...everything else is just irrelevant." The actor is hoping for his father's recovery.

Manoj shares a close bond with his father. The actor had once recalled a funny incident related to his father's love for films when he had graced a TV show.

Bajpayee had said, "My father wanted to see how does a heroine looks off screen. By the way, he will kill me if he sees this show. I was shooting for a film, Shool with Raveena Tandon. There was a crowd at our shoot location, and I saw my dad in the crowd. I went to him and asked what you are doing here? He said, nothing, you do your work, and I am just watching. Then the other person who was with my dad said, "Aap jaiye Manoj, wo Raveena Tandon ko dekhna hai..Aap apna kaam kariye..Dekhne dijiye unko. My father loves watching movies."