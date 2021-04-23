Manoj Bajpayee Refuses To Celebrate His Birthday Because Nation Is Suffering; Says 'Does Not Feel Right'

Today (April 23, 2021), Manoj Bajpayee turned a year older, but the actor refused to celebrate his special day because of the current scenario in the nation. It's known to all that the country is constantly witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases, and every day people are grieving over the number of deaths owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In conversation with a leading daily, when Bajpayee was asked how he has planned to celebrate his birthday, he said that he will not be doing anything, because the society is suffering.

"It (The celebration) does not feel right in the given situation, at a time when people around you are suffering, it does not look like you go and celebrate your birthday. I am definitely not celebrating. It must be the first time, that anybody associated with me is not interested in celebrating this birthday. Any kind of celebration is for good times. I do not think this is a good time. The nation, our world, and our society at large is suffering so much. Birthdays are not for the time when you suffer," added the Sonchiriya actor.

For the unversed, recently, Manoj had recovered from COVID-19. He got infected with COVID-19 while shooting for Despatch, which is being directed by Titli fame director Kanu Behl. The Satya actor had tested COVID-19 positive after his director was infected with it.

When asked what was the toughest part about his battle against COVID-19, he said that the most difficult thing was to get back his strength and stamina. He further added that after every four steps, he used to sit down as if he ran a mile.

He further said, "I realised it would be more difficult for me if I stay back in Bombay. So, I joined the shoot in Uttarakhand soon. I knew it will take me 2-3 days, because of the weather, the atmosphere and this place would do some magic. That's what happened. It took me eight days to get better. Now that I am talking to you, I am far more comfortable with my stamina. All fantastic at this point, fingers crossed."

Well, we hope Bajpayee regains his strength back and stays healthy.

