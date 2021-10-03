Manoj Bajpayee's Father RK Bajpayee Passes Away At The Age Of 83

Padmashree winner Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away today (October 3) morning. He was 83. According to sources Manoj's father’s condition was very critical for the past few days.

After hearing the news, Manoj has rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project. Last month, Manoj’s father had been hospitalised in Delhi due to age-related ailments and the Satya actor had returned to take care of his ailing father. R.K Bajpayee’s funeral will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday at Nigam Bodh ghat Delhi.

A few days back, Manoj had shared an update on his father's health. The Family Man star had told Spotboye, "The ailments are all related to old age. He is stable one day unstable the next. We can only wait and watch." As per the report, he also spoke about the final futility of all ambitions and added, "Death is the final truth, the rest...everything else is just irrelevant." The actor is hoping for his father's recovery.

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in Mughal Road directed by Muhammad Ali, which is set for a release later this year. He is also working on Raakh directed by Milap Zaveri as well as Campus which is being helmed by Suvahhdan Angre.