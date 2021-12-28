Manoj Bajpayee: Pankaj Tripathi's Emergence Has Given Me A Lot Of Happiness; His Journey Has Been Inspiring

Actor Manoj Bajpayee could not stop himself from singing praises of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kay Kay Menon, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao. He feels completely mesmerised by their craft and has only good things to say about them.

While speaking to Times Of India, Manoj said that he feels blessed that he worked in the times of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal.

He went on to add that Nawazuddin is a superlative actor and he has been learning so much just by watching the fantastic work that he has been doing over the years.

Manoj further added that he has been very fond of Kay Kay as well, as the latter has really worked hard on his craft. "Whenever I watch his performances, there is always an eye looking at the things that he is doing with his craft. I love him as a person too," said the 52-year-old actor.

The Satya actor further spoke about Pankaj Tripathi and said, "Pankaj's emergence has given me a lot of happiness. I know where he comes from. Our state, language and family culture is the same. I relate to him quite a lot. His success and rise have only given me happiness. His journey has been inspiring."

In the same interview, when Manoj was asked if he is planning to watch any film in the theatres, he said that he liked the trailer of Kabir Khan's 83, and he is likely to watch the film in theatre along with his daughter.

"There are quite a few films I have planned to watch and that include Hollywood films too. Whenever I get a break from my schedule, I will take my daughter with me for a movie. I have watched the trailer of Kabir Khan's ''83', I think I will go and watch that film in the theatre," said Bajpayee.