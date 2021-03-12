Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Self-Quarantines Himself

Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for COVID-19 which was also confirmed by his team. The actor's team further stated that the actor is currently quarantining at home. Their statement revealed that Manoj has tested positive while shooting for his upcoming project, Despatch after his director had tested positive for the same.

The statement from Manoj Bajpayee's team said, "Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped and will resume in a couple of months. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions." Talking about the actor's upcoming project, Despatch is being helmed by filmmaker Kanu Behl who had directed the critically acclaimed film, Titli. The project is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and will be shot in locations like Mumbai, Delhi and London.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee had rubbished the rumours of the second season of his popular series, The Family Man being cancelled. Speculations were doing the rounds that The Family Season 2 has been shelved after the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video has been facing some legal troubles for their other shows like Tandav and Mirzapur. For the unversed, the makers of the show had already shared several teasers and posters of the new season. They had also revealed the release date of the show to be February 19, 2021, and were gearing up for the trailer release when the legal troubles started for the OTT streaming platform.

However, Manoj Bajpayee had taken to his social media handle to address these rumours and revealed that there is no truth to the same. His tweet read as, "Absolute nonsense !!! Quite amazed that there is not even a single name appeared to authenticate this article or news whatever you call it. BS BS BS !!!! arey bhai director se hi baat kar lo ya OTT se .bas kisi tarah ek shagufa chhodna hai." The actor had also tagged the makers of the show, Raj and DK along with Amazon Prime Video in his tweet. The second season of The Family Man will mark South actor Samantha Akkineni's debut in the digital sphere.