Manoj Bajpayee Wants To 'Maximize My Potential Before I Get Older', Pankaj, Rajkummar Have Time On Their Side

Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he envied actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi is of the opinion that Manoja Bajpayee is the reason actors like him got a chance in the industry. Now The Family Man star had explained his statement saying that he isn't jealous of any actor in the world but added that time is on their side.

Manoj Bjapayee told spotboye.com, "I didn't mean I envied them for their talent. Of course, they are all talented and it is my good fortune that they all respect me so much. I think they are fantastic actors. But I am not jealous of any actor in the world. Because I am happy with what I have, and I want to maximize my potential before I get older."

He further added that he does not want to overstay his welcome and do great work before his age catches up with him. He told the portal that others experienced a similar kind of stardom at an earlier age, "They have time on their side. Success and a kind of stardom has come early to them whereas I am now in my 50s. I've some years to go. But I don't want to overstay my welcome. Before the audience gets bored of me I want to do good work."

Manoj Bajpayee Denies Working With Vijay Sethupathi In The Family Man 3: Don't Know Where It's Coming From

Calling his current streak of success, his best years, Manoj said he wants to retire before "the audience gets tired of me and I get tired of facing the camera."

"I want to retire and do the things I couldn't because of my jampacked schedules, travel to places I haven't seen, spend time with my family, watch the films that I've been lining up for years. Yes, there is life beyond cinema for me. But later," he added.

Manoj Bajpayee On Reinventing Himself With Each Film: These New Directors Are Not Easily Impressed

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Dial 100 alongside Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. He will be returning to play Srikant Tiwari in season three of The Family Man.