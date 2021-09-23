Manoj Muntashir On Claims Of Copying 'Teri Mitti' Song From Pakistani Track: If It's Proved, I'll Quit Writing

Lyricist-writer Manoj Muntashir has found himself in the midst of a plagiarism controversy. Lately, there have been various allegations against him on social media, one of which claims that his song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's Kesari is a blatant copy of a Pakistani track which released in 2005.

While speaking with a leading tabloid, Muntashir refuted all these claims. Etimes quoted him as saying, "Those making these allegations should kindly check the video which has been uploaded many months after the release of our film, 'Kesari'. And for your kind information the singer is not Pakistani but our very own Indian folk singer Geeta Rabari. You can call and check with her, too."

Further adding that Rabari knows him personally, he said, "Geetaji has always appreciated my work and you can even ask her."

Lately, Muntashir has been receiving lot of criticism on social media with many accusing him of stealing various songs and poems. On being asked the reason behind these sudden claims, he alleged that it was because of his recent video in which he referred to Mughals as a glorified dacoits.

"People are attacking me because of the video I made on the Mughals where I have used strong words against them, referring to them as glorified dacoits," he told the tabloid.

He further added, "If my YouTube videos and retelling of correct history upsets someone, they are most welcome to reason with me. But don't disrespect a song that has become an anthem for the armed forces. It's not acceptable."

Speaking about 'Teri Mitti', Manoj challenged the allegations and said that he will quit writing if these plagiarism claims turn out to be true. "If it is proved that Teri Mitti is a copy of any song whatsoever, I will quit writing for ever," ETimes quoted him as saying.