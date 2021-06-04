Masaba Gupta Lauds Mom Neena Gupta On Her Birthday; Says 'Defying Age, Breaking Rules'

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are one of the coolest mother-daughter duo in the tinsel town. On the Badhaai Ho actress' 62nd birthday today (June 4, 2021), Masaba shared a gorgeous picture of her mommy dearest along with a powerful message on her Instagram handle.

The ace designer-actor posted a captivating click in which Neena clad in an off-white outfit, is seen sporting a playful smile for the lens. Masaba heaped praises on her mother for 'defying age, breaking rules' but having fun along the way.

Masaba captioned her post as, "Defying age,breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say...all while having a lot of fun! That's @neena_gupta & it's her birthday today. Happy birthday Mom | @josephradhik."

Have a look at Masaba's Instagram handle.

Many celebrities and fans reacted to Masaba's birthday post for her mother. Hrithik Roshan commented, "Beautiful ! Happy birthday !🙌." Konkona Sen Sharma and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari dropped two heart emoticons each. Maria Goretti wrote, What a beautiful woman inside out @neena_gupta , happiest Birthday , may the adventure never stop...And such a fantastic photograph @josephradhik.""She is a pathbreaking, inspirational, utterly gorgeous woman. Happy birthday neenaji @neena_gupta," read Mini Mathur's comment on Masaba's post.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Masaba had said that the greatest lesson she learnt from her mother was how to be her own person and stand by her own decisions. "Just the fact that she had me at all is such an inspiration. She never became bitter, despite what was said. There were no tears in this house. And that made her a great mother," the fashion designer had told the tabloid.

On the other hand, Neena had said everything she knew about being a mother, she learnt on the job. Hindustan Times quoted as saying, "You can't come with an agenda about what kind of mother to be. It's all a process. You just learn and then adapt along the way."

