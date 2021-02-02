Massive Fire Breaks Out At Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush Film Set In Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a film set of Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush in Mumbai's Goregaon West on Tuesday evening. PTI has reported that the set of the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer film had been erected at an open ground near Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar locality.

For the unversed, the mahurat event of the film was held at the studio today morning, post which the shooting had just begun when the fire erupted around 4.15 pm.

The news agency reported that the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials declared it to be a level two' fire which is considered as major. There were eight fire tenders and six water tankers rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

Reportedly, no individual was stuck as the studio as it was shut when the fire broke out. Initial reports also suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Another news portal added that no significant damage has occurred to the richly constructed set.

The highly anticipated Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role went on floors today (February 2, 2021). The epic drama has been mounted on a grand scale and has a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. The film will release in multiple languages next year.

ALSO READ: Adipurush Aarambh: Prabhas-Om Raut-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Goes On Floors

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Prabhas Unveils The Motion Capture Of The Much-Awaited Film