Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Why She Was Given The Name 'Ice Maiden'

Meenakshi Seshadri was touted to be one of the most bankable actresses between the years 1980 and 1990. She had several hit films like Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal, Meri Jung, Shahenshah and Hero to her kitty. While she went on to bid her film career goodbye after tying the knot and having a family with her husband in the United States, it can be safely said that the actress had a glorious contribution to the industry. However, some media personnel had given Meenakshi the nickname 'Ice Maiden' and in a recent interview, she revealed the real reason behind the same.

Speaking to Etimes about the same, Meenakshi Seshadri revealed that a journalist had given her the title of Ice Maiden. She recalled that this happened when she was shooting under a very cold temperature in Ooty for the film Hero. The Mahaguru actress said that she had to shoot for the song 'Nindya Se Jaagi Bahaar' for the same.

Meenaakshi Sheshadri Says Her Friends & Family Think She Can Still Make A Comeback; 'I'm Ready & Raring To Go'

Meenakshi Seshadri added that she had to sit under a cold waterfall for the song but she was feeling unwell that day. However, she added that some press members had to cover the shoot that day and that they saw her sitting on her mother's lap that day since she was feeling unwell. The actress then went on to say that from that day the journalists concluded that Meenakshi does not want to talk to anyone so she is an 'Ice Maiden.' She further added that this name was then used for her later again since she did not have any link-ups, boyfriends or affairs in the industry.

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Meenakshi Seshadri Pays Touching Tribute To Her Damini Co-Star In A Special Video

Apart from this, Meenakshi Seshadri also addressed the issue of pay disparity between male and female artists. The Awara Baap actress admitted that actresses are underpaid as compared to their male counterparts. She added that only the very successful actresses are paid well. The actress went on to say that she hopes that the situation becomes standard and equal soon. The actress hopes that the next generation of actresses may make difference in this sphere.

Meenakshi Seshadri also spoke about whether there are strong roles written for women in the film industry. She went on to say that when female filmmakers direct the project, they tend to give meaningful and meaty roles to the actresses. She added that the majority of today's filmmakers are not knowledgeable enough to make powerful roles for women.