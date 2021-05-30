Meera Chopra Denies Allegation Of Securing COVID-19 Vaccine Through Unfair Means, Issues Statement

Earlier this week, Meera Chopra had announced on social media that she had received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress had even shared a picture of herself getting the vaccination at a facility in Thane, Maharashtra. However, she landed herself in a controversy after an ID card that seemingly showed her posing as a frontline worker emerged online.

Meera saw herself come under scrutiny and criticism as some sources alleged on social media that she had been registered as a frontline worker to get vaccinated on priority. Some netizens also used this incident to highlight malpractices in the vaccination process.

And now, the section 375 actress has issued a statement denying the allegations that she secured her jab through fraudulent means. The statement read, “We all want to get vaccinated and we all are trying our best to do that. Similarly I also tried trying asking help from people I know and after 1 month of trying I was able to get myself registered in one of the centres. I was just asked to send in my aadhaar card.”

“The ID that has been floating on social media is not mine. I was asked for my aadhaar card for registration and that’s the only ID I gave. No ID is valid until it has your signature. I myself, saw that so called ID card for the first time, when it came on Twitter. I totally condemn such practices and if any such ID has been made I would want to know how and why,” she added in her statement.

Meera, who is the cousin of actor Priyanka Chopra, had recently also revealed that she lost two family members duo to COVID-19. The 37-year-old told HT, “I lost two very close cousins not because of Covid-19 but because the medical infrastructure has totally crumbled down. My first cousin couldn’t get an ICU bed in Bengaluru for almost two days, and the second one died after his oxygen dropped suddenly."