Meera Chopra Says Being Related To Priyanka Chopra Did Not Help Her Get Films: I Had To Struggle

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra recently opened up about her career in Bollywood and South Indian films. The actress who starred in 1920 London said, that being related to the global icon Priyanka Chopra did not help her career.

Meera made her acting debut with Tamil film Anbe Aaruyire in 2005 and soon bagged roles in Telugu films like Bangaram in 2006. Meera told Zoom that her career was full of struggle, she said the buzz about being Priyanka's sister only lasted during her Bollywood debut.

Meera revealed that fortunately, she did not face any comparisons, "I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister."

ALSO READ: Meera Chopra Questions Online Sale Of CBD Oil Amid Drug Probe; 'Why No Regulation If It's Illegal?'

However, Meera did reveal that being related to Priyanka gave her one benefit. She said it has not "helped me in my career but it has really helped me in a way that people did take me seriously."

The actress said the film fraternity didn't take her for granted as they knew she "was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle."

Talking about being compared to Priyanka or Parineeti, Meera added, "Honestly, with my work like every time my movie used to leave fortunately I have not been compared to both of them", Meera added.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Seeks Vaccines For India From The US: Situation In My Country Is Critical

Notably, Meera was last seen in Section 375 alongside Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda. She also made her OTT release last month in a Disney+ Hotstar show called Kamathipura. Meera was seen playing the leading role of a cop alongside Tanuj Virwani. The suspense thriller is directed by Shravankumar Tiwari.