Meesha Shafi Reacts To Reports Of Facing 3 Years Of Jail Over #MeToo Allegations Against Ali Zafar

Meesha Shafi has responded to the reports claiming that she is facing a jail term of three years for levelling 'false allegations and causing irreparable damage to singer Ali Zafar's career'. The Pakistani singer took to Twitter and claimed that the reports are fake. Meanwhile, her lawyer said that no such verdict has been passed by the court yet.

While sharing the lawyer's statement, Meesha wrote on Twitter, "Another day, another campaign spreading false information. Speaking up is WAY MORE EXHAUSTING than being groped. This is why we end up suffering in silence. Sending lots of love and solidarity to all who speak up. It's hard!"

Calling it fake news, the statement of the lawyer called out media for spreading rumours. It read, "A fake news relating to the criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women including my client Meesha Shafi, is doing the rounds on social media. It is ridiculous how the news media have jumped to spreading the fake news, misleading their viewers and readers by relying on an imagined reaction from my client to the imagined court verdict."

The lawyer also warned media outlets from reporting and spreading fake news about his client and added, "Let there be no confusion that no such verdict has been passed by any court in Pakistan. In fact, the court has not even indicted any of the several men and women accused by Ali Zafar of spreading falsehood. Further, the delay so far has been caused by the prosecution which is evident from the fact that it took the adjudicating judge to pass strict orders for appearance of the prosecutor to submit the investigation report. We are confident that the prosecution's case cannot succeed."

Back in 2018, Meesha had accused singer-actor Ali Zafar of sexual misconduct at the beginning of the #MeeToo movement. Soon after, eight other women came forward with similar allegations. However, Ali Zafar denied all claims and had filed a defamation case against Meesha and the other eight women.

