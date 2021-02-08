Meezaan Jaffery Dating Navya Naveli Nanda? Actor's Father Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To Their Link-Up Rumours

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaffery and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's alleged romance has been the talk of the tinsel town since a long time. The duo is often spotted hanging out together, and their cute comments on each other's social media posts have added more fuel to the dating rumours.

Recently, while speaking with ETimes, Meezaan's father and actor Jaaved Jaaferi reacted to link-up reports of his son with Navya.

The Dhamaal actor was quoted as saying, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together."

Earlier, Meezaan too, had dismissed his link-up reports with Navya and clarified that she is just a good friend. In 2019, when a picture of the alleged lovebirds exiting from a theatre went viral on social media, Meezaan had told a leading publication, "Why will I admit it when there is no relationship? There is no relationship, okay? We're friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It's not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn't mean, 'Oh, we're dating."

Meanwhile, Navya recently sent several tongues wagging again when she took to her Instagram story to give a shoutout to Meezaan for bagging an award.

Talking about Meezaan, the star kid made his debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Malaal which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 co-starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

