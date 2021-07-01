Meezaan On His Linkup Rumours With Navya Naveli: It Was Awkward For Me To Enter My Own House

Meezaan Jaffrey, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, made his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal in 2019. While his debut movie failed to impress the audience, the actor often finds himself in news for his rumoured linkup with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Recently in a chat with ETimes, Meezaan maintained that he and Navya are just good friends and that their linkup rumours did give him a tough time of sorts. He said that it's unfair for her name to come up in a lot of place because of him.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "It's been such a long time since someone asked me about Navya. I was promoting Malaal, it was like boom boom boom, coming my way. But honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of place and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time."

During the course of the interview, Meezaan also revealed that his parents would ask him about what was cooking between the two and it became awkward for him to enter his own house.

"At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know,' Meezaan told the leading daily. He also opened up on how even going to Amitabh Bachchan's home, Jalsa, would get awkward with the paparazzi following him as they would know when he would visit Navya as they knew his car and number plate.

"I last went there when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there. Jalsa is actually a monument, you cannot be missed by the paparazzi if you go there," adding that the awkwardness is gone now.

Meezaan further told ETimes that he and Navya became friends because of his sister and Navya being best friends. Both the girls studied together in New York."Plus, our family- hers and mine- are in movies. So we know each other," the actor said to put all rumours to rest.

Speaking about work, Meezaan will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash. The comic caper is slated to release on July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.