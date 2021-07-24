Meezaan On Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Priyadarshan: Both Were Different School Of Working

Actor Meezaan's much-awaited film Hungama 2 is already streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the young actor is more than happy that finally, people will get to see his second outing, which is directed by none other than Priyadarshan. Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with Malaal which was bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Meezaan was asked about his working experience with both the maverick directors, here's what he said..

"It was absolutely challenging as both were extremely different school of working. But I feel lucky to get to see two such contrasting ways of working in just my first two films. I have never thought about it, but in retrospect, it seems so crazy. I am just fortunate enough to work with such big directors in the beginning of my career," told Meezaan to Spotboye.

Drawing comparisons between Bhansali and Priyadarshan, Meezaan said, "Sanjay sir has lot of preparations and there are so many things apart from the performances, including costumes, look and hair that he pays attention to. But with Priyan sir, it was just reach on set, enjoy and do what Priyan sir ask us to. We would shoot only till 5.30 pm and then enjoy after that. It was so much fun."

When Meezaan was asked to give an update to his fans about his next project, he refrained from making any official announcement and said that he can't talk about them, but assured that all of them belong to different genres.

"Hopefully, by the next month, my next project must be announced," concluded Meezaan.