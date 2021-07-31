Meezaan Reacts To People's Perception Towards Star Kids; Says They Don't Understand The Reality Of Situation

    For Quick Alerts
      Nepotism debate is not a new topic among netizens. Every time a star kid makes his/her Bollywood debut, netizens often welcome him/her with taunts! Meezaan who is the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, made his Bollywood debut with Malaal, and recently, he was seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

      In his recent tete-a-tete with radio host Siddharth Kannan, when Meezaan was asked how he reacts to people's pre-conceived notions about star kids, he said that he does not let the negative comments affect his mind.

      Meezaan feels that people don't know the reality of the situation hence, they feel that every star kid has it easy.

      Meezaan said in Hindi, "There is always that judgement from people, those comments do come, especially in today's day and age, when 'nepotism' has become such a huge issue. But I don't let it affect me in any way because I know at the end of the day, what problems I face and how I am just trying to make my way through. People don't understand the reality of the situation."

      He further said that his father Jaaved Jaaferi never benefited from his grandfather Jagdeep's stardom, and he had to work hard on his own.

      "At the end of the day, if you don't work hard, the audience can decide, based on your performance, whether they like you or not, whether you should get more work or not. And I think the industry itself is so cruel that those who are unable to perform or do not work hard are rejected, at the end of the day," concluded Meezaan.

      Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 10:05 [IST]
