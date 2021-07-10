Meezaan Remembers Grandfather Jagdeep A Year After His Death; 'There Was So Much To Learn From You'

Meezaan Jaffrey penned a heartfelt note to remember his grandfather and veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep a year after his demise. Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 due to age-related issues on July 8 last year. He took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of a scene featuring his late grandfather and Amitabh Bachchan from the film Kaalia.

In the video, Jagdeep who essays the role of a car showroom dealer, is seen praising a car model and asking Big B to take it for a test drive.

Meezaan captioned his post as, "Its been a year since dada has passed. It feels weird to think about it sometimes. From the motivation to the constant positivity, from the unlimited stories to the unbelievable wisdom, there was much to learn from you and much to share. I guess ill remember you through all the good times we had but the world will always remember you though your work and the legacy you left behind. This is from one of my few favorite scenes that he did and i just thought ill share it with you guys. Crazy how you feel and value the presence of someone once they're not there. I guess that's one of life's many mysteries😔 To the man who dedicated his life only to his ma and cinema🙌🏻❤️ #jagdeep."

Earlier in a chat with Indian Express, Meezaan had opened up on his equation with his late grandfather and said, "It has been a very open relationship. He spoke about his experiences. The beauty of knowing those experiences was that he would tell them in a fun manner.

The Malaal actor had further added, "He always told his experiences like a story. So, we would learn moral lessons from it. How to behave on a set, what to observe on the sets, and how to behave with the directors and so on, he told me through his experiences with Amitabh Bachchan, Bimal Roy, K Asif, Dilip Kumar, Guru Dutt and others. It really takes your vision to another level. You are getting to hear stories that no one will ever know. It's like he was a secret archive of India's film history. And I was the lucky one to have access to it. I feel very fortunate to have been born in such a family where I have had one-on-one learning from Jagdeep and Jaaved Jaaferi."

Meezaan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Hungama 2 which also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.