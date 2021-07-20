Meezaan Says Link-Up Rumours With Navya Naveli Nanda Don't ‘Affect Me Anymore'

Meezaan gearing up for the release of Hungama 2, recently opened up about the link-up rumours between him and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The two who have been friends for years now, are often spotted together around the town.

Meezaan while talking about Navya said that the rumours did not ever affect their friendship. The actor during an interview with Zoom said, "No, not at all. I don't think they affect, you know, because whoever the rumours were about as well, they are mature people and I don't think these rumours affect people nowadays. Today the audience has become smart, people have become smart, the younger generation is way ahead of time, so we know exactly what's real and what's not."

"I have already spoken a lot on this matter, but it doesn't affect me anymore at all and that's why I stay away from it only," he added. Meezaan and Navya's dating rumours first began back in 2017 when the two were seen together while exiting a movie theatre.

Earlier, he had talked about his friendship with Navya and said that they are from the "same friends' circle, she's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."

Meezaan debuted with the 2018 release Malaal alongside Sharmin Segal. While the film didn't impress with its box office numbers, the audience was taken aback by Meezaan and Sharmin Segal's chemistry. Meanwhile, his second release Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan. The film also features actors Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in pivotal roles.

Hungama 2 is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.