Meezaan Wishes To Work With Deepika Padukone If Given An Opportunity To Romance An Older Woman

Actor Meezaan Jaffrey is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming comedy flick Hungama 2. In a recent interaction, the actor revealed that he has no qualms about romancing an older woman for a film. He also was quick to express his wish to work with none other than Deepika Padukone if given the same opportunity.

Meezaan Jaffrey also revealed that he gives more importance to the story of the film rather than these minute details. Speaking to Times Now about the same, the Malaal actor revealed, "I think Deepika Padukone for sure. I think I am okay, depending on the character or the role, I don't think it matters. If I actually had to romance an older woman on screen, I think I would be okay with it, depending on the film and the character. The film is more important, it is more important to think about the story of the film than thinking about these minute details."

Apart from that, the actor was all praises for his Hungama 2 co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Meezaan revealed, "Because both of them are so senior, at first I was quite intimidated, I was nervous, I didn't know how I am going to be addressing them, how I'm going to form a relationship with them, is it only going to be like in front of the camera or if there are going to be conversations behind the camera as well. She (Shilpa Shetty) is extremely sweet and supportive. She is full of life and she brings like this energy and positivity around her when she comes, so automatically, I think, those barriers were broke."

Meezaan Jaffrey also stated in the interaction that he would love to be paired alongside Tara Sutaria or Janhvi Kapoor when it comes to actresses of his generation. Talking about the film Hungama 2, it has been helmed by Priyadarshan and also stars Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. The movie is touted to be a spiritual successor to the 2003 film Hungama that had starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.