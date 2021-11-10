Memes On Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Wall Painting Go Viral

Ever since the wall painting of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on social media, it has become the hot topic of discussion. While some are surprised over its exorbitant price, others are taking a dig at it and relating it to Anil Kapoor's 'Majnu Bhai' painting from his famous film Welcome. Reportedly, the 'bull art' worth Rs 4 crore was painted by renowned artists Manjit Bawa.

Navya Naveli Nanda Drops A Happy Picture With Jaya Bachchan From Diwali Celebration

Owing to the same reason, several memes featuring Salman Khan, Rekha, etc., have surfaced on Instagram and trolls are having a field day with their creativity. While some memes are hilarious, others might offend the Bachchans.

Have a look at the memes below..

It all started when Amitabh Bachchan shared his family picture from Diwali celebrations on his Instagram page, wherein he was seen striking a pose for the camera along with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Picture With Unique Painting Has Everyone's Attention!

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan who is inarguably one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema, has many projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Project K, Nagaraj Manjule's Jhund and in the Indian adaptation of The Intern.