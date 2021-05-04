Memes On Kangana Ranaut Go Viral As Her Twitter Page Gets Suspended; Trolls Say 'Twitter Has Been Sanitized'

Believe it or not, but people are trolling actress Kangana Ranaut left, right and center after her Twitter account got suspended earlier today. It all happened when Kangana posted a series of controversial tweets against West Bengal Assembly Elections and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which violated the rules of Twitter.

For the unversed, in her recent tweets, Kangana slammed the violence that took place in West Bengal against the BJP workers and pleaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict actions against the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Her Twitter Account Being Suspended: I Have Many Platforms I Can Use To Raise My Voice

Little did the Queen actress know that her controversial tweets will lead to the suspension of her Twitter page permanently.

Meanwhile, netizens are quite happy with Twitter's strict action against Kangana's page and are thanking the social media platform for the same. In fact, there are several tweets under the hashtag 'Finally, Twitter has been sanitized' that have taken Twitter by storm.

A user wrote, "Finally! Twitter has been sanitized. Lets make this world a better place. Be kind and love everyone."

Another user tweeted, "Finally Twitter getting sanitised too."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lockdown Life, Makes A 'New But Slightly Annoying' Friend

"Permanently suspended. Finally @twitter has found the guts to do what's right. If the media too finds some spine and reports FACTS now we may see hope come alive again in India ..as they would have figured by now, sucking up is a diminishing returns game. Standing up, profitable," wrote another user.

While some are reprimanding Kangana, others are trolling the actress and sharing memes on her. Check out the memes below...

Finally twitter is sanitized#KanganaRanaut



Virus Vaccine pic.twitter.com/dXU4rCkF8d — WEAR MASK (@Madddy7666) May 4, 2021

As usual Second wave is always harder than First wave , like Modi 2014 & 2019



Finally Twitter - a big sauté #KanganaRanaut

👇👇🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



First wave. Second wave

2020. 2021 pic.twitter.com/f11YaPB3TU — S.Shreya🌈🇮🇳✋✍🏻📖 (@Suvarnashre) May 4, 2021

Finally Twitter India has suspended #KanganaRanaut account.



Le Indians pic.twitter.com/TMx87PFhs2 — Ahmed Shaikh 🏹 (@Ashaikhalam) May 4, 2021

Condition of logical people right now after account suspension of #KanganaRanaut .#कंगना_तुम_कहाँ_हो pic.twitter.com/62IC9xjvLR — Anjana Om Modi (Parody) (@Anjana_Modi_) May 4, 2021

What's your take on Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspension? Tell us in the comments section below.