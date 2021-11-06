Memes On Neha Dhupia Over Her Diwali Tweet Go Viral; Netizens Slam Her For Saying 'Stop Bursting Firecrackers'

Actress Neha Dhupia's recent tweet on pollution-free Diwali did not go down well with netizens and she got trolled mercilessly on social media. It's not the first time when Neha's tweet met with negative response. Wondering what did she tweet this time? Well, when the Tumhari Sulu actress urged her followers to stop bursting firecrackers on Diwali, she got slammed on Twitter like never before. Netizens not only criticised her tweet, but also shared several memes on her.

Neha tweeted, "Pls stop bursting firecrackers Firecracker.. it's hurting the environment, it's hurting us , it's hurting our children ... please."

Reacting to Neha's tweet, a netizen wrote, "Stop living the ultra luxurious lifestyle having high carbon footprint. It hurts even more."

Another netizen wrote, "Stop killing innocent animals for your taste or in name of religious practice.... It's hurting the environment, it's hurting us as well... or stop lecturing us with this hypocrisy."

"Firecrackers are not in even the top 1000 causes of climate change. You know what top 5 are? Read. Now stop using fossil fuels, plant trees, stop eating beef/meat, tell farmers to use natural manure, stop using fridge and then preach," tweeted another user, while slamming Neha.

One more user wrote, "It's OUR choice dear. Your SUV, SUVs in Roadies, film sets, non veg food, stubble burnt by farmers, road dust, greenhouse gases given out by your fridge, AC -all create pollution. Then why pick on Firecracker that people burst for 2-3 days/year & ignore big ticket everyday polluters?"

Stop eating animals please 🐔.. it's hurting the environment, it's hurting us, it's hurting animals and their offsprings ... please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SkZltfn4De — Bramhastra 🏹 (@Veer_Abhimanyu2) November 5, 2021

Happy Diwali Neha Aunty 💥 pic.twitter.com/ACeVOWMuqA — Rᴀɴɪᴛ ⚡ Iɴᴅɪᴀɴ Aʀᴍʏ Sᴛᴀɴ 🇮🇳 (@Haq_Se_Ranit) November 5, 2021

Didi releasing O2 in environment by taking nicotine. 🔥🔥 Please appreciate her for this great work. pic.twitter.com/M3fEMVmXBs — Harish Patil 🇮🇳 ↗️ (@Harish_Patiil) November 6, 2021

We're sure Neha did not see it coming!

On a related note, apart from Neha Dhupia, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also shared anti-cracker message on his Twitter page, but when netizens shared a few pictures of his actor-father Anil Kapoor bursting fire-crackers, the Mirzya actor deleted his tweet. However, he could not save himself from being trolled on social media.

