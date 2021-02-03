Mia Khalifa Tweets In Support Of The Farmers’ Protest; Becomes A Top Trend On Twitter

Former adult star and webcam model Mia Khalifa is the latest international celebrity to join the bandwagon of standing in solidarity with the farmer's protest after pop sensation Rihanna. Mia recently took to her Twitter handle to share a tweet regarding the farmer's protest. Soon, she went on to become one of the top trends on Twitter.

Talking about the same, Mia Khalifa questioned the human rights violation in New Delhi where the internet has been cut off owing to the farmer's protest. She also shared a picture of the protest along with the tweet. Soon enough, the actor began to trend on the top Twitter trend list wherein some of the netizens lauded her on supporting the ongoing protest. Take a look at her tweet.

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Earlier this week, Rihanna who is also the fourth most followed celebrity on Twitter, urged international media to talk more about the farmers' protest in India. The American singer extended her support with a tweet about the internet blockade in Delhi and condemned the act aimed at crippling the movement. The We Found Love singer tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," to her 100 million followers on the microblogging platform.

According to reports, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi's borders for over two months now. The group stood in protest against the new farm laws and has also demanded repeal by the central government. In the recent turn of events, internet services on the Delhi border were also suspended on Saturday. Earlier this week, it was reported that the shutdown has been extended twice and will be in force till at least 5 pm on Wednesday.

