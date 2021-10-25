Mika Singh Questions Bollywood's Silence On Aryan Khan's Arrest

In the first week of October, when Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case, many celebrities came out in his support and singer Mika Singh was one of them. While taking a sharp jibe at NCB, he had tweeted, "Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn't see anyone else accept #AryanKhan... Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... Hadd hai (Was Aryan the only one roaming around on the cruise)... Good morning, have a wonderful day."

Now, once again Mika has expressed his concern towards Aryan Khan's arrest and questioned Bollywood's silence on the same. It all happened when filmmaker Sanjay Gupta accused the film industry of not coming out in support Shah Rukh Khan in his tough time.

Sanjay Gupta tweeted, "Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL."

Reacting to Gupta's tweet, Mika wrote, "You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I'm with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge."

— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2021

As expected, Mika's tweet met with mixed reactions. While some lauded him for supporting Shah Rukh, others criticised his reply for supporting the wrong cause.

On October 3, Aryan, along with several others, was arrested and accused of consumption of illegal drugs, among other charges. He is currently imprisoned at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.