Mika Singh Reacts To Raj Kundra's Arrest In Pornography-Related Case; Says He Has Seen One Of His Apps

The arrest of actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for his involvement in alleged publication of pornographic films through some apps, has sent shockwaves in the film industry. Kundra has been named as the 'key conspirator' by the police officials in this case.

Amid the ongoing investigation in this case, singer Mika Singh has reacted to Raj Kundra's arrest and revealed that he has seen one of his apps.

While speaking with the paparazzi, Singh called Kundra a nice guy and added that while he is unaware about the app in question, he has seen one of Raj's other apps.

Raj Kundra's Case: Mumbai Police Says No Evidence Yet Against Shilpa Shetty

Mika told paparazzi, "Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (Whatever happens, will be for the good. I don't have much knowledge about his app. I have seen one of his apps and that was simple, wasn't anything in it)."

He further added, "I think he's a nice guy, Raj Kundra. Ab dekhte hai kya sach hai aur kya jhoot hai jo court hi bata sakta hai. (The court will decide what's right and what's wrong)."

Raj Kundra Offered Me A Web Series, Demanded A Nude Audition, Claims Model Sagarika Shona

Earlier, the Mumbai police statement had issued a statement in connection with this case which read, "There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this."

Meanwhile, a report in ETimes stated that Kundra had sold Hotshots, the app in question to a UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd which was owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi to cover up the p*rn trail. Kundra who was arrested on Mumbai, has been sent to police custody till July 23, 2021.