Mika Singh Will Give Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding A Miss; Here's The Reason Why!

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding is currently grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The couple is all set to walk down the aisle on December 9 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities already kick-started yesterday with the sangeet ceremony and if media reports are to be believed, the haldi ceremony took place today.

Amid this, several celebrities were snapped yesterday at both Mumbai and Jaipur airport while on their way to Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue. One hears that the duo has reportedly limited their wedding guest list to 120 which include names like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Radhika Madan, Vicky's actor-brother Sunny's rumoured lady love Sharvari and Gurdas Maan.

However one of the guests invited for this high-profile wedding plans to give it a miss. We are talking about popular singer and music composer Mika Singh. In a tete-a-tete with Bollywoodlife, Singh revealed that he has received an invite to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding but is giving the ceremony a miss owing to professional commitments. He made this revelation when asked if he would be performing at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara Advani revealed that she hasn't been invited to the wedding while speaking at Agenda AajTak. She said, "I have heard (about the wedding) but know nothing. I haven't got the invite."

Vicky and Katrina flew to their wedding destination on Monday. The would-be bride looked resplendent in a yellow traditional outfit, on the other hand, her groom looked handsome in casuals. Recently in an interaction with a news portal, director Anees Bazmee had also reacted to the news of Vicky-Katrina's wedding. He had said that he is extremely happy for them and feels that they deserve each other.