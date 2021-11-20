Milap Zaveri On Satyameva Jayate 2's Clash With Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth

The forthcoming weekend is going to be an interesting one, as two major films will be releasing in theatres- John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri was asked how he looks at the clash of two major films at the box office, here's what he said...

Milap told Times Of India, "We are coming one day before 'Antim', and as far as the clash goes, 'Sooryavanshi' has proven that audiences are ready to come to cinema in huge numbers, right? Salman Bhai was kind and gracious enough to tweet our trailer. John tweeted theirs. That's the kind of camaraderie and unity that his industry has. My request to audiences is to go and watch both our films. I feel both of us can do well. There are enough people out there; there are 1.3 billion people in this country."

When asked if box office numbers matter to him, he said that nothing else matters to him except box office numbers.

Divya Khosla Kumar Says She Can't Comment On Her Craft But Milap Zaveri Is Happy With Her Performance

Justifying his stand, Milap said, "Box office numbers mean a lot of things- that my producers, exhibitors, distributors make money, my technicians get work because I get work. So many people's houses run on the success of a film, right? If you give me an option of choosing between a zero-star review and box office business, I will any day choose the latter with all due respect to the critics."

Divya Khosla Kumar Says John Abraham Told Her To Concentrate On Being An Actor

Milap further added that people can have their point of view, and he respects all of them, but he doesn't make films for them. Milap asserted that he makes films only for the audience.

Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit the theatres on November 25, 2021.