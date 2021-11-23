Milap Zaveri Takes A Dig At Acclaimed Films: These Films Were Lauded As Masterpieces But They Put Me To Sleep

In a recent interview with a leading daily, filmmaker Milap Zaveri who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Satyameva Jayate 2, opened up about his take on criticism and negative reviews and said that he doesn't get riled up by nasty remarks anymore.

He told Bombay Times, "I used to get riled up by nasty comments when I was younger. Not anymore. I used to outrage, question them, and not talk to them for months. As you grow older, you get wiser so now I don't feel as affected. Every individual has their own perspective. My only issue is if I can appreciate a Gully Boy and a Sooryavanshi, why can't you?"

He further added that when people go to watch films like Satyameva Jayate or a David Dhawan film, they know what they are walking into. No one is lying to them.

He further took a sly jibe at acclaimed films and said, "There are some films that were acclaimed but I couldn't stand them even for five seconds! These films were lauded as masterpieces but they put me to sleep. My friends who went to watch them in theatres said they would rather walk on a bed of nails than endure that torture. Even within the commercial space, someone may like a Simmba and not a Rowdy Rathore. But that doesn't mean the latter wasn't liked by others."

On a related note, Satyameva Jayate 2 features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2021. It will clash with Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The final Truth.