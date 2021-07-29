Milind Soman Asks 'Has Someone Hacked Wikipedia' After Finding Factual Errors On His Page

Model-actor Milind Soman was recently surprised when he received a few birthday wishes on July 28. He soon discovered that his Wikipedia page carried two separate birth dates, both of which were incorrect. Instead of November 4, 1965, his birth date was mentioned as November 4, 2020 in one place and also as July 28, 2020 at another place on the same page.

Milind took to his Twitter page to share a screenshot of his incorrect birth dates and wrote, "Has someone hacked Wikipedia? Apparently, I was born last year on two different days."

Ankita Konwar Calls Out Hypocrisy, Says Northeast People Can Become Indians Only After Winning A Medal

Have a look.

Has someone hacked wikipedia ? Apparently I was born last year on two different days 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/E21yWxp5vK — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the netizens had a hilarious reaction to Milind Soman's tweet. A Twitter user wrote, "@milindrunning Great....you can have 2 birthday parties every year!" Another one commented, "Sir time traveling kar rahe hai bich bich me." "You should be happy that you have now seen ur own two rebirths during your lifetime and that too on two different dates," read another comment.

Post Milind's tweet, his birthday was promptly corrected on his Wikipedia page.

Milind Soman Reveals He Used To Smoke 20-30 Cigarettes A Day; Says It Is The Stupidest Thing He Ever Did

In his next tweet, the actor shared another snippet from his Wikipedia page which said that in 2020, he was "booked" for running naked on a Goa beach. "Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach? I did run and the pic is on my Instagram page, but booked?," Soman wrote in his tweet.

Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach ????? I mean, I mean, I did run and the pic is on my instagram page, but booked ???? #Wikiwakeup #littlewikilies pic.twitter.com/x9mciTaY4I — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Milind's wife Ankita Konwar reacted to this tweet of his and joked that misinformation is all-pervasive these days. She wrote, "Hahaha well if the news channels don't care to verify anything anymore why should wiki care they actually printed this sh*t. Btw according to them I should be 20 this year."

On the other hand, a report in Hindustan Times had earlier stated that the south Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh had confirmed to the daily that Milind was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act after he uploaded a picture of himself running naked on a beach on his 55th birthday.

Milind Soman who ruled the modelling circuit in his time, has been a part of many Bollywood films and was last seen in ALT Balaji's web series Paurashpur.