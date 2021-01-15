Milind Soman On Staying Loyal In Marriage: Relationship Is Not About Sex Really; The Warmth Is Important

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman is one doting husband. Be it on social media or publicly, he never shies away from displaying affection towards his wife Ankita Konwar. Milind's each and every Instagram post related to Ankita screams deep love, that the duo shares. In his latest tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Milind was asked if getting married to younger partners reduces the chance of cheating on them, Milind gave a heart-winning reply.

While speaking to Rediff, Milind said that he believes that loyalty has to do with the person, and what is important to them.

Milind said, "The relationship is not about sex really, it's about the relationship itself. It is something that is satisfying. I don't think sex is all that important, it's the relationship that is important. The closeness is important. The warmth is important. The sharing is important. If you don't have that in a relationship, it's not one."

"You might have great sex, but it's not a relationship. I think people stray when they don't get the emotional support they need to lead their life," added Soman.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Paurashpur Star Milind Soman On Censorship Of OTT Content: It Doesn't Make Sense

In the same interview, Milind also shared that during the initial days of their marriage, Ankita used to get affected by the negative comments owing to their age difference. However, Milind has always suggested her to ignore the negativity.

"A lot of people would say nasty things in the beginning. It affected my wife more because she wasn't used to it. So I kept telling her it doesn't matter. These are bots, not real people," said the 55-year-old.

With respect to work, currently Milind is riding high on the success of his latest web series Paurashpur.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman On His Nak*d Beach Photo Controversy: Jennifer Lopez Put Up A Nak*d Picture On Her 50th Birthday