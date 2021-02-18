milind-soman-pens-an-emotional-note-for-his-father-in-law-after-his-demise

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman penned an emotional note on his Instagram page for his father-in-law, who recently breathed his last. He shared a candid picture with his father-in-law from his wedding ceremony and captioned it as, "What happens when we die? Is it life everlasting somewhere else? Is it another birth? There are so many questions, very few answers. What we know for sure is that, as someone said, the one's who loved you will be sad."

He further wrote, "Wherever you have gone, it must be to a more beautiful place, and when you are missed, this thought helps the healing in a small way. Thank you for everything you gave us. We know you watch over us always, and whatever else may happen, the memories that you have left with us will never fade, the love that we hold in our hearts will never die. O Hari. O Ram."

Many netizens offered prayers to his father-in-law and sent love to Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar.

A few days ago, Ankita also shared a candid picture of her dad on her Instagram page and wrote that nothing will ever be the same for her without her dad by her side.

"I am what I am, it's because of you. I may not be able to hear you or see you but I know you will always be there for me like you always were. There isn't a word that can describe what I'm feeling right now. But we will figure this out together, like we always have. Love you papa, always and forever," penned Ankita in a hearttouching note on her Instagram page.

May her father's soul rest in peace.

