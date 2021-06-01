Milind Soman Reveals He Used To Smoke 20-30 Cigarettes A Day; Says It Is The Stupidest Thing He Ever Did

There are young handsome actors and then there are actors who have hit half century, but have aged like fine wine. They are so fit that they can put young actors to shame with their fitness, and Milind Soman is surely one of them. Known for being super fit and sticking to a healthy routine, yesterday (May 31), Milind shared a Boomerang video of himself wherein he was seen breaking a piece of a cigarette into half.

He captioned the Instagram post as, "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world" World Health Organization."

He further wrote, "Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did- smoke!!"

Milind shared with his followers that he started smoking at the age of 32 on the sets of Captain Vyom and before he knew, he was hooked. He got addicted to smoking so bad that he started smoking twenty to thirty cigarettes a day.

"I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series I was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day," wrote Milind.

Milind was fortunate to realise that smoking will not do any good to him and quit smoking.

"Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could. I think I got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky," concluded Milind.

After coming across Milind's post, many netizens shared their own stories about being addicted to cigarettes and how they overcame the addiction.