Milind Soman Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Quarantining Himself For 14 Days; Calls Ankita Konwar An Angel

Actor Milind Soman can finally breathe a sigh of relief as he has tested negative for COVID-19 after quarantining himself for fourteen days. Milind shared the news on his Instagram page and captioned the picture as, "End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14."

"Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort," wrote Milind.

He further thanked his wife Ankita Konwar who travelled all the way back from Guwahati, as soon as she heard about Milind testing positive for COVID-19 and said that she took care of him like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time.

Milind also shared the recipe of a 'kadha' that he drank while recovering from the deadly virus.

He wrote, "Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery ? I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms. I took a blood thinner for five days, as I had elevated D dimer levels. No other medication or supplements. Do listen to your doctor at all times. Thank you Dr Jeevan Jain for being there."

He concluded by saying that now, he's all recovered, and he will go for a tiny run.

Netizens applauded the actor for penning the post for his followers and asked him to not exhaust himself for a few days.

