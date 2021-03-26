Milind Soman Tests Positive For COVID-19; Wife Ankita Konwar Sends Him Love

Model-actor Milind Soman recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Bajirao Mastani actor took to Twitter and informed fans with a short tweet. He wrote, "Tested positive. #Quarantine." The 55-year-old actor is known for his fitness; hence his fans think that he would recover quickly. He has reportedly quarantined himself at home.

On the other hand, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a romantic picture with him on Instagram. She captioned it as, "Nothing else matters ❤️ #love #strength." In the picture, Ankita and Milind are looking amazing together.

Apart from Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman fans are also praying for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Wishing quickest recovery Milind. People should need to understand seriousness of this virus and protocol they should follow i.e. wearing mask, sanitizing hands etc.. if it can happen to milind whose fitness level is more better than any young Indian, then we are nowhere. TC." Another user tweeted, "Get negative soon. Your fitness will anyway keep you well."

A day before testing positive for COVID-19, Milind Soman had shared a long post about the importance of smiling on Instagram. She shared a couple of pictures of himself and stated that smiling can help us stay fit and healthy. Talking about his acting career, Milind has acted in various movies like Bajirao Mastani, Chef, Jodi Breakers, Nakshatra, Jurm and so on and was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Paurashpur.

Get well soon Milind Soman!

