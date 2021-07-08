Mimi First Poster: Kriti Sanon Teases Fans To 'Expect The Extraordinary From The Ordinary'

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi has been in the buzz right since its inception. The movie has been helmed by director Laxman Utekar and is touted to be a Hindi remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Now, Kriti has taken to her social media handle to finally unveil the first poster of the same.

The motion poster has Kriti Sanon sporting some rustic junk jewellery and radiant makeup. The actress dons a surprised look on her face. She can be further seen cradling something that appears to be a baby bump but instead, a huge question mark symbol is shown in place of it. The words, 'Nothing like what you are expecting' is written on the poster. Take a look at the same.

The Housefull 4 actress captioned the same stating, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned" along with a star, clapping, dancing as well as pregnant woman emoji. Kriti earlier also hinted something special about her character on July 6. She shared a sneak-peek of her character staring lovingly at a shirtless picture of actor Ranveer Singh. While she also wished the Bajirao Mastani actor on his birthday, she stated that her character from the movie is a huge fan of Ranveer.

Kriti Sanon Starrer Mimi Headed For An OTT Release: Report

There are also reports that the Kriti Sanon starrer may get an OTT release. According to a news report in Filmfare, "Dinesh Vijan has inked a huge deal with a big streaming giant to premiere Kriti's Mimi, along with a few other projects that are already in place. While the team wanted to release their movies in theatres and even tried the same with Roohi, the current situation looks extremely bleak for theatres to even think of reopening. It doesn't seem likely in the next three months, because there is a possibility of a third wave. Dinesh has checked all possibilities and finally decided to go online with Mimi. He has earned a good profit and is expected to make the announcement soon."

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak in the lead roles. The movie will mark Kriti Sanon's second collaboration with director Laxman Utekar after Luka Chuppi. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.