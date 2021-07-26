Kriti Sanon's Mimi Full Movie Leaked Online Four Days Before Its Release

As shocking as it sounds, Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Mimi full movie got leaked online four days before its release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film which revolves around surrogacy, also casts Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in key roles and is slated to stream on Netflix from July 30, 2021. It's indeed shocking that even before its scheduled release, the film is available on pirated sites for free download.

As per reports, the pirated version of Mimi is not only available on notorious sites, but on Telegram too. We also hear that the production house which is baffled with the sudden movie leak, is trying to take strict actions against such notorious platforms which indulges in piracy.

Many netizens expressed their shock over Mimi's online leak on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, "I'm just unable to understand how #MIMI got LEAKED online! Who are the responsible people? This js absolutely SHOCKING! Some strict action needs to be taken to set an example so that these things don't get repeated."

Another netizen wrote, "#Mimi movie leaked online 4 days before its official release. Unfortunate, piracy must be stopped."

"Dear @NetflixIndia can you please release #Mimi asap, the entire movie is leaked online," tweeted another user.

"This is so unfair. Kriti put her heart and soul in this film. Feel bad for her," tweeted another user.

It is to be seen if Netflix releases the film on scheduled date or earlier. Nonetheless, it's indeed sad that the makers of Mimi have to suffer because of someone else's wrongdoings.