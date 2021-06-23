Minissha Lamba Recalls Casting Couch Experience!

If on one side the film industry is famous for glamour, the other side it's infamous for casting couch. Over the years, many celebrities, irrespective of gender, opened up about experiencing casting couch and how they dodged the person asking for sexual favour in return for giving work.

In her recent tete-a-tete with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha revealed that even she has experienced casting couch in the industry.

She said, "I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, 'Why don't you meet for dinner? Let's talk.' And I am like, 'No, why don't we meet in the office? I don't know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.'"

She further added, "I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying."

When asked if her professional life suffered because she didn't entertain them, she said, "Yes, one or two times, it happened. And then those projects didn't take off only."

With respect to work, Minissha will next be seen in Raaj Aashoo's Kutub Minar. The film also stars actor Karanvir Bohra.