Mira Rajput Urges Fans To Help Those In Need For COVID-19 Resources

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently took to her social media handle to urge her fans to help those in acute need of COVID-19 resources. She also shared some important contact details of the COVID-19 centres and oxygen beds in Mumbai, Delhi and Indore. Apart from that, she shared a video wherein she conveyed an extremely mandatory message at this time of crisis.

Mira could be seen stating in the video how the situation right now in the country is really bad with uncountable people battling the second wave of COVID-19. She further added that even if people are not able to help those in dire need of COVID-19 resources, they should try their bit to help the people who are trying to help those battling COVID-19 directly. She also urged people to share the important contact numbers and other information regarding the COVID-19 resources on their Instagram handles or other social media handles.

Mira went on to say that this effort of people sharing the contact details from their homes on their social media can help many people who are in a vulnerable situation. She added that staying at home is the need of the hour for every individual but one can help the needy even while staying at their homes. She furthermore shared the organizations and the profile of the people who are currently engaged in helping people with COVID-19 resources. This also included Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and digital content creator Kusha Kapila.

Mira lastly also shared a post wherein she had written that if anyone is unable to help in individual amplification, they can donate to the foundations that are carrying out the ground operations. She added that the more help the organizations get, the more they can go on to help other people. Take a look at her post.

Apart from that, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has also shared the emergency contact details for ambulances and hospital beds. Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif on the other hand have shared a post that has the list of places wherein vaccines are available. Take a look at their posts.