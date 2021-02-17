Mira Rajput Casts A Spell On Us With Her Stunning Purple Lehenga At Her Friend's Wedding

Even though Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has stayed away from the limelight of B-town all her life before marrying the actor, she can give any actress a tough competition with her style statement. Mira, who is currently having a gala time at her friend's wedding, keeps sharing her pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page, and we are bewitched after seeing her latest picture.

In the picture, Mira is looking right into the camera, while smiling subtly and is seen sporting a purple coloured lehenga. Needless to mention, Mira is looking absolutely gorgeous and we just can't take our eyes off her.

Within a few hours of uploading the picture, Mira was showered with praises and beautiful comments. Her followers are in awe of her traditional look and couldn't stop raving about her minimal make up look.

A fan wrote, "The beauty and nobility of Mira ... you killed me 🔥"

Another fan wrote, "Miraaa, Sundarta!❤️ @mira.kapoor"

"Wow girl. You are my favourite notification," commented another netizen.

Yesterday, Mira also shared a picture with her bride-to-be best friend and captioned the post as, "You're the 'she' to my 'nanigans #oneandonly #bestiebridezilla 👰🏻‍♀️" In the picture, the duo is seen looking in the mirror and smiling brightly in their ivory coloured outfits. Have a look at the picture below..

Going by the pictures, it seems Mira's actor-hubby could not make it to the wedding. Apart from Shahid, we also couldn't spot Mira's kids Misha and Zain in the pictures that she shared on her Instagram page.

What do you think about Mira's latest pictures? Tell us in the comments section below.

