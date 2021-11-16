Mira Rajput Gives A Tour Of The Luxurious Villa In Maldives Costing Them Rs 2.89 Lakh Per Night

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently had travelled to the Maldives for a family vacation. While the two have returned to Mumbai, Mira in her recent post revealed that she is still missing the beach. She also shared an Instagram post showing off some of her favourite spots.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a throwback video of the luxurious villa in the Maldives. According to reports, Shahid and Mira with Misha and Zain stayed at a 2 Bedroom Soneva Fushi Villa Suite with Pool. The villa cost is said to be $3,890 (around Rs 2.89 lakh) per night, excluding taxes and fees.

The clip shows her giving a tour of the house and some of her favourite spots. She revealed in the caption that she can go from 'snooze to shine' in 12 minutes and that she is currently daydreaming about 'going back to the warm days and barefoot walks.'

#TapThat Travelogue. Have a look at my favourite spots to take a quick cat-nap at my Maldivian getaway last month. I'm a pro at them by the way; from snooze-to-shine in 12 mins tops. #currentlydreaming about going back to the warm days and barefoot walks

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will soon be seen in the sports drama Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit of the same name. He had been filming for the film before the pandemic and is currently waiting for the release.

Shahid will also make his digital debut with an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He recently also announced that he had commenced working on director Ali Abbas Zafar's new movie.