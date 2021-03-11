Mira Rajput Kapoor Turns Into A Gorgeous Bridesmaid At Her Friend's Wedding & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

It seems Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has been enjoying this year's wedding season to the fullest. Recently, she marked her presence at her best friend's wedding, and now, she is spotted at the wedding of another close friend. Before we decode her look, let us tell you that she's looking absolutely gorgeous.

Mira opted for a multicoloured sequinned saree, and left her tresses open. She ditched heavy jewelleries and went for danglers to pair with her lovely saree.

Mira shared a picture from the wedding festivities on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Blurry nights are the best ?" In the picture, she is seen posing for a picture along with two more ladies, apparently her friends.

Mira's picture has left the netizens impressed with her style quotient, and they couldn't stop raving about her look.

A netizen wrote, "And you looking the best❤️"

Another netizen wrote, "Is your beautiful saree by Sabyasachi?? U look gorgeous?￰ﾟﾘﾍ?"

"And Uh the prettiest" commented another Instagram user.

"Absolute beauty ❤❤❤❤," commented one more user.

Meanwhile, recently Mira shared a video with Shahid Kapoor wherein the duo is seen attempting the balance challenge that has taken Instagram by storm. She captioned the video as, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it."

With respect to work, Mira's actor-husband has already wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey, which also casts Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Recently, he kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming web series directed by Raj & DK, which also casts Rashi Khanna in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput Credits Hubby Shahid Kapoor For Helping Her Stay Calm And Happy During Her Pregnancies

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Feels Mira Rajput Looks Too Young To Be A Mother Of Two